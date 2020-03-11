SMU’s Eric Dickerson Selected to College Football Hall of Fame

Eric Dickerson from Southern Methodist University is among 17 players selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

According to SMU, Dickerson will be the 10th Mustang to be named to the Hall, joining Matty Bell, Hayden Fry, Jerry LeVias, Gerald Mann, Don Meredith, Ray Morrison, Kyle Rote, Doak Walker and Bobby Wilson.

As part of the famed Pony Express, Dickerson helped the Mustangs win back-to-back Southwest Conference titles in 1981 and 1982, when Dickerson was twice named the SWC Player of the Year and led SMU to a win in the 1983 Cotton Bowl.

Dickerson was a unanimous first-team All-American and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1982 and was a second-team All-American in 1981.

Dickerson left SMU as the all-time rushing leader and was tied with Doak Walker for most career points (288).

A first-round draft choice of the Los Angeles Rams in 1983, Dickerson broke the NFL single-season rushing record with 2,105 yards in 1984. He finished his professional career in 1993 as the NFL's second all-time leading rusher and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999.



Dickerson is also a member of the SMU Athletics Hall of Fame, Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame, SWC Hall of Fame, Texas Sports Hall of Fame and Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame.

Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch from Nebraska and the late Steve McNair from Alcorn State are also included as part of the 2020 class.

The other inductees include Florida offensive lineman Lomas Brown, Ohio State running back Keith Byars, LSU defensive lineman Glenn Dorsey, Michigan offensive lineman Jumbo Elliott, Washington State kicker Jason Hanson, Maryland linebacker E.J. Henderson, Alabama linebacker E.J. Junior, UCLA quarterback Cade McNown, Oklahoma State defensive lineman Leslie O'Neal, Virginia defensive back Anthony Poindexter, Minnesota defensive end Bob Stein, Colorado receiver Michael Westbrook, Houston receiver Elmo Wright and Georgia defensive end David Pollack, who is now a prominent college football analyst on ESPN.

The two coaches selected for induction are Dick Sheridan, who coached at Furman and North Carolina State, and longtime Villanova coach Andy Tally.

The latest class for the Atlanta-based hall will be inducted Dec. 8 at the National Football Foundation's awards dinner in New York.