SMU's Dykes to Become TCU Head Coach: Reports

SMU football head coach Sonny Dykes will move across Dallas-Fort Worth and become the next head coach at TCU, according to multiple reports.
The news was first reported by ESPN Radio's Ian Fitzsimmons and later confirmed by NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.
Dykes is 30-17 in four seasons leading the Mustangs and would replace Gary Patterson who was fired last month after 21 years as TCU's head coach. Dykes, the son of former Texas Tech head coach Spike Dykes, worked as an offensive analyst on the TCU staff during the 2017 season.
SMU plays Tulsa on Saturday in its final regular-season game.
Patterson went 181-79 in his time in Fort Worth. Jerry Kill has served as the team's interim head coach since Patterson's departure.
