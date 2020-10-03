DallasNews.com

SMU Student Section Kicked Out Mid-Game After Crowd Didn't Adhere to COVID-19 Protocols

NBC 5 Sports

Police kicked out the entire student section late in the first half of its game against Memphis. The crowd on the left side of the end zone hill at Gerald J. Ford Stadium had become very large. The vast majority of students were not wearing masks, and social distancing wasn’t being followed.

Late in the first half, police officers went to the perimeter of the crowd and started instructing people to leave. The school said SMU PD kicked the students out, and there were also “Dallas Sheriff” uniforms on the offers. Police were working at the direction of SMU.

While many of the students left quickly, a large group stood at the top of the hill for a while, and the entire crowd was eventually gone by the start of the second half.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comCollege FootballSMU
