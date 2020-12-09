SMU

SMU Staying Close to Home for Frisco Bowl on Dec. 19

By The Associated Press

SMU will be staying close to home to play in the Frisco Bowl.

The Mustangs (7-3) accepted an invitation Wednesday to be in the Dec. 19 game that will be played about a half-hour drive from their campus. Their opponent, likely from Conference USA, is still to be determined.

SMU started the season 7-1, but lost consecutive games at Tulsa and East Carolina before its scheduled regular-season finale last week against Houston was put off for the second time this season.

It will be the second time for the Mustangs to play in the Frisco Bowl. They lost 51-10 to Louisiana Tech in the bowl’s inaugural game in 2017, which was played nine days after Sonny Dykes was named their new coach.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

SMU
