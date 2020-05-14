SMU Quarterback Helps Raise $50K for Dallas COVID-19 Assistance Fund

Shane Buechele and his girlfriend Paige are making a big difference in the community they call home.

SMU quarterback Shane Buechele spent the fall of 2019 leading the Mustangs to a historically great season, but the North Texas native worked with his girlfriend, Paige Vasquez, to spend the spring of 2020 raising money to help COVID-19 relief in Dallas.

“As Shane was so often able to do on the football field, he exceeded our expectations and knocked it out of the park,” said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

Buechele and Vasquez’s COVID-19 relief GoFundMe account knocked it out of the park by raising $50,000, with the couple presenting Mayor Johnson a check at Fire Station #4 in Dallas Thursday morning.

“At the beginning of COVID-19, when it all came out, I think it was taken lightly by a lot of young people,” Buechele said. “We wanted to kind of lead the way to make a difference in showing that we need to take this seriously if we want to get through this. And I think we’ve done that and hopefully, people will follow our lead.”

Hoping to lead a younger generation to make a difference, but making an impact on an entire city dealing with a difficult time.

“What happened here and what Shane Buechele and Paige Vasquez were able to do for our city should be absolutely a model,” said Johnson. “It’s unabashedly a good thing when folks can step up in the way they did to raise money to help a community that’s trying to respond to a crisis.”

The Mayor's Disaster Relief Fund committee will meet to decide how the donation will be distributed to help those in need.