SMU Mustangs Women's Basketball Team Adds 2 to Coaching Staff

The SMU women's basketball program announced two additions to new head coach Toyelle Wilson's staff for the 2021-22 season.

Jhasmin Player will join the staff as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator and Danielle Edwards will be the director of player development.

💥💥I’m incredibly excited to welcome these two amazing ladies to the staff! They are ROCKSTARS! Let’s get it!💥💥 @thePLAYERway & @edwards__dani #PonyUp ✌🏽 https://t.co/J2Y4424JHV — Toyelle Wilson (@CoachTMWilson) April 13, 2021

In early March, athletic director Rick Hart elected not to renew head coach Travis Mays' contract after five seasons.

"I am thrilled to have Jhasmin join the Mustang family. She is very knowledgeable, passionate, and exemplifies everything I look for in a high character person and coach," Wilson said.

Player is from Bay City and a graduate of Baylor University, where she played in four NCAA tournaments and was named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team. She graduated in 2009.

Player went on to a coach at the University of Maine, before resuming her career overseas for five seasons, where she averaged nearly 40 points a game in 2014. Once she returned to the states, she played for the WNBA with the Atlanta Dream for one season.

Player coached a second time at Maine, before posts at Loyola Marymount and Kansas.

"She has established herself as one of the top international recruiters in this business and will be a great role model for these young women," Wilson said.

Danielle Edwards played at Clemson where she also served as a team captain. She was the first player in program history to be named to the ACC All-Academic Team all four seasons and was also a two-time all-defensive team selection.

Edwards then participated in the WBCA So You Want to Be a Coach program before serving as a director of player personnel with the University of Michigan for two seasons.

"Dani is perfect for this position; her hunger, drive, and work ethic is contagious," Wilson said. "She has a passion for the game, and the way she can relate to our young ladies will be very impactful. We are lucky to have someone as invested to SMU women's basketball as Dani."