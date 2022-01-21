SMU Kicks Off Ford Stadium Expansion Following $50M Donation

On Friday, Southern Methodist University will announce plans to build a $100 million, three-tiered end zone complex on the south side of Ford Stadium, The Dallas Morning News reports.

The project was kick-started thanks to a $50 million donation from 1958 alumnus Garry Weber’s foundation. Weber’s gift, a part of the university’s $1.5 billion campaign “SMU Ignited: Boldly Shaping Tomorrow,” will mark the largest athletic department donation in school history.

The Garry Weber End Zone Complex will be SMU’s latest athletic investment. Since 2013, the school has committed over a quarter billion dollars to athletics projects, including the Armstrong Fieldhouse — an indoor performance center by Ford Stadium — and the Washburne Soccer and Track Stadium, which is set to open this spring.

