SMU-Houston Football Game Canceled Due to COVID-19 Cases, Tracing

This weekend's SMU Mustangs football game is being postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

The American Athletic Conference announced the postponement of the SMU-Houston football game as well as the Navy-USF game -- both scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21.

The AAC said the games were being postponed due to "positive COVID-19 cases with Houston and USF and the ensuing contact tracing of student-athletes."

The games have not been outright canceled and the conference said they will consider rescheduling the games.

SMU said on Twitter that tickets for the game against Houston will be valid on the rescheduled date, when set, and that mobile tickets will update automatically. Issued faculty/staff tickets will also remain valid, while student tickets will be canceled with another student ticket pick-up set prior to the new game date since students will be departing campus for the semester next week.

SMU, which is 7-2 so far this year, had their week two, Sept. 11, game against TCU postponed. That game has not yet been rescheduled. They have one other regular season game scheduled, Nov. 28 against East Carolina University.