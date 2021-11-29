SMU Football to Name Miami Offensive Coordinator Lashlee Head Coach

University of Miami (FL) offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee will be the next head coach at SMU, the university announced Monday.

Lashlee returns to Dallas, where he guided the Mustangs offense from 2018-19, after two seasons as offensive coordinator for the Hurricanes.

Before his first tour at SMU, Lashlee worked as an offensive coordinator for seven seasons at Connecticut, Auburn, Arkansas State and Samford.

"I am humbled and excited to be returning to SMU to lead Dallas' College Football Team," Lashlee said in a statement. "I want to thank President Turner, Rick Hart and the members of the search committee for this opportunity. My family and I look forward to engaging the community and continuing to strengthen the program's ties to the city. On the field, we want to build on the foundation of success we've established and compete for - and win - championships."

305 to the 214.



Mustang Family, welcome HC Rhett Lashlee BACK to the Hilltop! #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/dSCMypvODt — SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) November 29, 2021

"As with previous transitions, our process was thorough and competitive. Ultimately, though, our conversations kept leading us back to one man - Rhett Lashlee," SMU Athletic Director Rick Hart said in a written statement. "Rhett's ability to connect with recruits, his passion and love for his players and his alignment with our vision and values are among the many reasons he has been selected to lead SMU Football. We will provide Rhett with the support and resources he needs to bring a championship to the Hilltop, and are thrilled to welcome Rhett back to SMU."

Lashlee will replace Sonny Dykes, who will reportedly be named the head coach at rival TCU on Tuesday.

