college basketball

Smith, Arkansas Hold Off Texas Tech 68-66 in NCAA 2nd Round

By Aaron Beard

Justin Smith #0 of the Arkansas Razorbacks drives to the basket against Terrence Shannon Jr. #1 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Justin Smith had 20 points and played a key role in a final-play defensive stop, helping Arkansas beat Texas Tech 68-66 on Sunday in the NCAA Tournament, securing the program's first trip to the Sweet 16 in a quarter-century.

In the final seconds of a tense finish, Smith found himself defending Kyler Edwards beyond the 3-point arc. Edwards drove into the paint with Smith on his hip and missed a layup, with Arkansas guard JD Notae snagging the rebound and sprinting up court to run the final seconds out and send Arkansas' reserves spilling onto the court to celebrate.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Moments later, coach Eric Musselman ripped off his mask as he ran off the court to yell to the Razorbacks fans behind one basket and repeatedly pump his fist in exuberance.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

volleyball 2 hours ago

North Texas Volleyball Family Navigates Living in Separate Bubbles Due to Pandemic

college basketball 3 hours ago

Ursin, Smith Lead No. 5 Baylor to Big Win in NCAA Opener

That's because the South Region's No. 3 seed is off to the regional semifinals for the first time since 1996 under famed former coach Nolan Richardson.

Star freshman Moses Moody had 11 of his 15 points after halftime for Arkansas (24-6).

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 20 points for the sixth-seeded Red Raiders (18-11).

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

college basketball
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us