Skydivers Fly Over Cotton Bowl to Kick-Off Women's Volleyball Season

A sky-high celebration took place in Dallas Wednesday to kick off the All-Women volleyball season.

In an effort to celebrate steps towards gender equality by honoring Athletes Unlimited (AU), the first professional women's indoor volleyball league in the U.S., the women from the Highlight Pro Skydiving Team flew over the skies in AU's four team colors of blue, purple, yellow and orange at the Cotton Bowl.

The group landed on the field where volleyball athletes awaited their arrival.

The skydivers will also deliver the game ball for the "Athletes Unlimited" volleyball season.

Their next match is Saturday, March 6.

