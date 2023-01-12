Six Things to Know About Rising Star Nick Kyrgios

Rising star Nick Kyrgios is arguably making more headlines than any other tennis player for reasons that go beyond the sport.

The 27-year-old from Australia had an excellent 2022 season, reaching the final of Wimbledon and making the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open where he picked up quality wins.

While his tennis has been hot, so has his temper. The No. 22 ranked player is known for his on-court fits and arguments with the crowd or umpires.

Kyrgios is also quite active on social media, using the platform to express his hot takes or to raise awareness for mental health.

Ahead of the 2023 Australian Open, here are five things to know about Nick Kyrgios:

Nick Kyrgios stars in the Netflix docuseries "Break Point"

Nick Krygios is featured in the first episode of Netflix's docuseries "Break Point," which drops on Friday, January 13.

From the team behind “F1: Drive to Survive,” “Break Point” follows a select group of world class tennis players on and off the court as they compete in iconic tournaments all over the world.

Through the series, viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the most pressure-tested lives in the game.

Nick Kyrgios was a finalist at 2022 Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios had the tournament of his life at 2022 Wimbledon, reaching the singles final before ultimately falling to Novak Djokovic.

Unfortunately for Kyrgios, the great result did not help his ranking as no points were awarded at the Slam.

Nonetheless, Kyrgios carried the momentum into the U.S. Open where he reached the quarterfinals and dispatched No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

It will be interesting to see how Kyrgios handles himself Down Under this year with a little more pressure on his shoulders.

Nick Kyrgios is dating an Australian influencer

When Nick Kyrgios is not on the tennis court, you can find him getting cozy with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzipourganis.

The 22-year-old from Australia is an Instagram influencer and travels the world with Kyrgios to most tournaments.

There was speculation that the couple got engaged after five months of dating back in March, but Hatzipourganis confirmed to NBC that the two are simply boyfriend-girlfriend.

Nick Kyrgios suffers from mental illness

In February 2022, Nick Kyrgios was very candid about suffering from mental illness, taking his revelations to Instagram.

The Australian said he was having suicidal thoughts and struggled to get out of bed in the morning.

He added that he was dealing with depression while also "abusing alcohol, pushing away friends and family."

He concluded his post by encouraging his fans to open up about mental health, saying he's there for anyone that would like to reach out.

“I understand that you feel if you open up it may make you feel weak or scared. I’m telling you right now, it’s OK. You are not alone," Kygrios said. "Please, don’t feel as if you are alone, if you feel as if you can’t talk to anyone, I’m here, reach out."

Nick Kyrgios is the ultimate Boston Celtics fan

Massively pumped & so grateful to my @celtics for giving me this personalised jersey today @rogerscupto #Celts pic.twitter.com/yhB1SvFrZH — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 5, 2014

If Nick Kyrgios could wear Celtics gear at the Australian Open, he most definitely would.

When the Australian is out on the courts practicing, you can typically find him wearing some sort of NBA jersey.

In June, Krygios said he would tank tennis matches if the Celtics took an L.

“I've literally thrown tennis matches if they've lost in like, double-overtime," he told Tennis Channel. "If someone plays me and they know the Celtics have lost, that's your chance. That is for sure your chance, to play me on that day.

Nick Kyrgios is set to face court after accusation of sexual assault from ex

#Wimbledon quarterfinalist Nick Kyrgios will face a charge of common assault in court next month, reports his hometown Canberra Times.



The charges “relates to an allegation Kyrgios grabbed former partner Chiara Passari” in a December 2021 incident.https://t.co/nw65nxHgdP — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 5, 2022

Nick Kyrgios was charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend following an incident from December 2021, according to The Canberra Times.

His lawyer requested an adjournment to allow time for Kyrgios to undergo a mental health assessment and the court obliged.

Kyrgios, who has been charged with one count of common assault, is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 3, but his legal team is looking for the case to be dismissed based on mental health grounds.