Six Mavericks, Including Luka Doncic, on the COVID List, Will Miss Thursday's Game

The Dallas Mavericks say six players, including Luka Doncic, are now on the team's COVID-19 list and will not play Thursday against Milwaukee.

Along with Doncic, Trey Burke, Reggie Bullock, Tim Hardaway Jr, Josh Green and Maxi Kleber are also on the health and safety protocols list.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Kristaps Porzingis, who has soreness in his right toe, will be questionable for Thursday night’s game against the Bucks.

Willie Cauley-Stein and Eugene Omoruyi will also miss Thursday's game. Cauley-Stein is out for personal reasons and Omoruyi is out due to surgery on his right foot.

Earlier Wednesday, the Mavs announced they signed forward/guard George King to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance. Per team policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

King (6-6, 225) joins Dallas after beginning the year with the G League’s Agua Caliente Clippers, where he averaged 13.7 points (.534 FG%, .466 3FG%, .818 FT%), 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 31.3 minutes in 11 games (9 starts). He'll be wearing No. 94 for the Mavs.