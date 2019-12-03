Simone Biles Shares Video of Incredible Dive on Vacation

The gymnast posted an impressive Instagram video of her diving skills, showing her followers that there is nothing she can't do

By Hannah Jones

Simone Biles diving
Simone Biles via Instagram

Simone Biles is showing the internet that gymnastics is not her only skill.

The Olympian posted an Instagram video on Sunday of her diving ino the ocean while on vacation. The video shows Biles expertly executing a double-double — a double backflip with two twists — just one twist short of her famous triple-double move from her previous floor routines.

View this post on Instagram

never be too (sea)rious 🌊

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

NFL 43 mins ago

NFL Executive Recognizes “Angst” With Interference Rules

Rangers 7 hours ago

White Sox get Young Slugger Mazara From Rangers for Prospect

Biles became the first female to land a triple-double at the US Gymnastics Championships in August. The move has since been dubbed "The Biles."

Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all time, and she has displayed her athleticism on several ocasions recently, from her vacation in Belize with boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. to the pitcher's mound at a Houston Astros game in the World Series.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us