Simone Biles Owns NFL Boyfriend Jonathan Owens in Rope Climbing Contest

By James Best

Simone Biles owns NFL boyfriend in rope climbing contest originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Simone Biles has already broken records, defied gravity and made history as the first woman to win seven all-around U.S. gymnastics titles ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Games. But the Olympic gymnast added another accomplishment to her list in the trailer for her new documentary Simone vs. Herself.

In the short clip for the upcoming series, streaming on Facebook Watch June 15, Biles challenges her boyfriend, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, to a rope climbing race. She proves that even an NFL player is no match for a world class athlete like her. 

"I had about three-fourths of the way," Owens said in the clip. "I just burned out."

Simone vs. Herself will tackle how Biles dealt with one of the toughest challenges of her career, the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Games last year. She discusses her mental state at the time and the expectations she set for herself heading into the Olympics this summer.

Biles is expected to dominate in Japan, but it is not known who will compete alongside her.

That will be finalized at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials. Coverage will air on NBC starting June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m PT and continuing June 27 at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

