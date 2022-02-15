Simone Biles Announces Engagement to NFL Player Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time and a seven-time Olympic medalist, is engaged.

Biles, 24, announced her Valentine's Day engagement to Jonathan Owens Tuesday morning with posts on Twitter and Instagram

"I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married!" Biles tweeted. (click for photo)

Biles and Owens, who is also an athlete, live in Houston where he plays defensive back for the Houston Texans. The couple has been public about their relationship since August 2020.

Biles shared a number of photos from Owens' proposal as well as a shot of the stunning ring on her Instagram page. (click for photo)

The couple has not yet announced a date for the wedding.