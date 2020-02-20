Sidekicks Gear, Uniforms Stolen on the Road; Game Played in Defunct Team’s Unis

Dallas Sidekicks

The Dallas Sidekicks were forced to play Wednesday's game against the Ontario Fury (California) while wearing the uniforms of another team after theirs were stolen.

The team said Wednesday that the players were enjoying dinner when someone took off with all of their gear -- shoes, shin guards and even their jerseys.

The team they were set to play, the Ontario Fury, quickly jumped in to help and worked with a local sponsor, 100% Soccer, to help find the Dallas team the shoes, shin guards and other equipment they would need to play the game.

"We're all one family in the end," said Ontario Fury President Bernie Lilavois. "It's unfortunate that this happened, but I'm glad that we were able to put a plan in action right away and help the 'Kicks get ready for tonight. When I called Dennis at 100% Soccer he understood and wanted to help in any way they could."

They even found a set of jerseys -- those last worn by the now-shuttered M2 franchise Stockton Rush.

The Fury's charity ended at gear. Once on the field, Ontario didn't hold back and beat the visiting Sidekicks 13-4.

The Sidekicks said they'll have replacement uniforms in California in time for Friday's game against the Turlock Cal Express.

After the trip to California, the Sidekicks come home for two matches against the San Diego Sockers and Mesquite Outlaws.

