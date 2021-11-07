Sibling Rivals Cheer on Cowboys, Broncos in Custom-Made Costumes

It’s a household divided, with one super fan sibling who cheered for the Dallas Cowboys and two who cheered for the Denver Broncos.

For the Castro brothers, it's a case of sibling rivalry over whose team is best. The family debate started when the three brothers were children.

He and his younger brother, Eleazar, cheered on the Broncos.

Their older brother, Jaime, is a Dallas Cowboys super fan who is known as “Ballz Mahoney” on game days.

“Ballz is for my wrecking ball helmet, and then Mahoney was the lead character in the Police Academy movie, and I’ve been a Dallas police officer for 24 years,” Jaime said.

The family and their friends united for a tailgate ahead of the game.

“We got here at midnight, holding it down," Castro said. "We’re representing, and the party’s just getting started baby."

Jaime Castro’s custom-made helmet is similar to the one the Cowboys last used in 1976.

“The 1976 helmet is one of my favorites, and it’s awesome that they are bringing it back to show military appreciation because I love our military,” he said.

He said wears his gratitude for the military on his customized costume.

“I have them sign tags of honor, so if they are deployed, they’re at the game, they are here in spirit. I represent,” Jaime said.

The brothers said they’re all about “familia” -- for the most part.

“For three hours, we’re not. And then after that, we’re brothers again,” younger brother and Denver Broncos fan Eleazar Castro said.

The Dallas Cowboys wore a red stripe on their helmets Sunday to honor the U.S. military and the National Medal of Honor recipients.

Several Medal of Honor recipients attended Sunday's game where they were recognized for their service.