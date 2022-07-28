Shortest NFL Player, Tallest NFL Player Active on Teams in 2022

Who is the tallest NFL player playing in 2022? Who is the shortest? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Football is a game of inches, but sometimes they don’t tell the full story.

Some of the shortest players in the NFL are impact players on contenders. Between No. 1 running backs, shifty receivers and speedy cornerbacks, there are tiny players across the league with major roles on their teams.

Who is the shortest player in the NFL?

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

There are three players in the NFL who stand at 5-foot-6: New England Patriots running back J.J. Taylor, Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott and New Orleans Saints receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty.

Taylor and Scott have stepped up as spark plugs in their respective backfields, while Harty, who recently changed his last name to honor his stepfather, was an All-Pro returner and made the Pro Bowl in his first NFL season. Their heights might put them at a disadvantage, but all three of these players have enhanced other elements of their games to stick in the NFL.

Who is the tallest player in the NFL?

The NFL welcomes short-sized players like Scott or Harris but the league is also home to some truly massive human beings. Whether it is in the trenches or at the tight end position, there are football players who are giants, and we’re not talking about the New York football team.

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Caleb Jones, Indianapolis Colts tackle Jordan Murray, San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Alfredo Gutierrez and New York Giants tackle Roy Mbaeteka and tight end Austin Allen are the tallest players in the NFL at 6-foot-9.

After them, more than half of the teams in the NFL have at least one player who is 6-foot-8. Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown, Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown and Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell are among the most towering behemoths in the league.

Here is a look at the shortest and tallest players on each NFL team:

Arizona Cardinals

Shortest: WR Rondale Moore, WR Greg Dortch (5-foot-7)

Tallest: OL Koda Martin (6-foot-7)

Atlanta Falcons

Shortest: WR Olamide Zaccheaus, WR Cameron Batson (5-foot-8)

Tallest: OL Rick Leonard, TE John Fitzpatrick (6-foot-7)

Shortest: S Ar'Darius Washington, RB Tyler Badie (5-foot-8)

Tallest: DT Calais Campbell and OT Daniel Faalele (6-foot-8)

Buffalo Bills

Shortest: RB Devin Singletary (5-foot-7)

Tallest: OT Tommy Doyle, OT Spencer Brown, OT Luke Tenuta (6-foot-8)

Carolina Panthers

Shortest: S Sean Chandler, CB Donte Jackson, WR Shi Smith, WR C.J. Saunders (5-foot-10)

Tallest: OL Austen Pleasants (6-foot-7)

Shortest: K Cairo Santos, RB De’Montre Tuggle (5-foot-8)

Tallest: DL Charles Snowden, TE Rysen John, OL Julién Davenport (6-foot-7)

Cincinnati Bengals

Shortest: WR Trent Taylor, RB Trayveon Williams (5-foot-8)

Tallest: OT Isaiah Prince, OT Devin Cochran, OL Cordell Volson (6-foot-7)

Cleveland Browns

Shortest: WR Jakeem Grant Sr. (5-foot-7)

Tallest: OT Alex Taylor (6-foot-8)

Shortest: RB Aaron Shampklin, WR KaVontae Turpin (5-foot-9)

Tallest: OT Josh Ball, OT Matt Waletzko (6-foot-8)

Denver Broncos

Shortest: CB K’Waun Williams (5-foot-8)

Tallest: DL Eyioma Uwazurike, OT Casey Tucker, TE Erik Tomlinson, OG Zack Johnson, OT Sebastian Gutierrez, OG Graham Glasgow, OT Cameron Fleming, OG Ben Braden, OT Quinn Bailey (6-foot-6)

Detroit Lions

Shortest: WR Kalif Raymond (5-foot-8)

Tallest: OT Obinna Eze (6-foot-8)

Green Bay Packers

Shortest: RB Aaron Jones, WR Amari Rodgers, RB Tyler Goodson (5-foot-9)

Tallest: OT Caleb Jones (6-foot-9)

Houston Texans

Shortest: DB Grayland Arnold, WR Chad Beebe, RB Rex Burkhead, WR Brandin Cooks, WR Phillip Dorsett, DB Desmond King II, RB Dameon Pearce, DB Kendall Sheffield, DB Tavierre Thomas, LS Jon Weeks (5-foot-10)

Tallest: OL Charlie Heck (6-foot-8)

Indianapolis Colts

Shortest: RB Phillip Lindsay, RB CJ Verdell, WR DeMichael Harris (5-foot-8)

Tallest: OT Jordan Murray (6-foot-9)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Shortest: RB Mekhi Sargent (5-foot-8)

Tallest: OT Walker Little, OT Badara Traore (6-foot-7)

Kansas City Chiefs

Shortest: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (5-foot-7)

Tallest: OT Orlando Brown, OT David Steinmetz (6-foot-8)

Las Vegas Raiders

Shortest: WR Justin Hall, CB Amik Robertson (5-foot-8)

Tallest: OT Brandon Parker, OT Kolton Miller (6-foot-8)

Shortest: S Kyler Thomas, WR DeAndre Carter (5-foot-8)

Tallest: TE Donald Parham Jr. (6-foot-8)

Shortest: RB Darrell Henderson, RB Raymond Calais, WR Brandon Powell (5-foot-8)

Tallest: OT Rob Havenstein (6-foot-8)

Shortest: RB Chase Edmonds, DB D’Angelo Ross (5-foot-9)

Tallest: TE Adam Shaheen, DT Raekwon Davis, OL Blaise Andries, OL Kellen Diesch (6-foot-7)

Minnesota Vikings

Shortest: WR Albert Wilson (5-foot-9)

Tallest: OT Brian O’Neill, OT Blake Brandel, OT Brian O’Neill (6-foot-7)

Shortest: RB J.J. Taylor (5-foot-6)

Tallest: OT Trent Brown (6-foot-8)

New Orleans Saints

Shortest: WR/RS Deonte Harty (5-foot-6)

Tallest: OT Landon Young, OL Andrus Peat, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, OT Trevor Penning, OL Sage Doxtater (6-foot-7)

Shortest: WR Wan’Dale Robinson (5-foot-8)

Tallest: OT Roy Mbaeteka, TE Austin Allen (6-foot-9)

Shortest: RB Michael Carter, S Lamarcus Joyner (5-foot-8)

Tallest: OT Conor McDermott (6-foot-8)

Shortest: RB Boston Scott (5-foot-6)

Tallest: OT Jordan Mailata (6-foot-8)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Shortest: WR Tyler Snead (5-foot-7)

Tallest: TE Zach Gentry (6-foot-8)

Shortest: RB JaMycal Hasty (5-foot-8)

Tallest: OL Alfredo Gutierrez (6-foot-9)

Shortest: WR Penny Hart (5-foot-8)

Tallest: OT Stone Forsythe, OT Greg Eiland (6-foot-8)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Shortest: WR Jaelon Darden, WR Deven Thompkins (5-foot-8)

Tallest: OLB Anthony Nelson, OL Fred Johnson (6-foot-7)

Tennessee Titans

Shortest: K Randy Bullock, WR Brandon Lewis (5-foot-9)

Tallest: OT Taylor Lewan (6-foot-7)

Shortest: RB Jaret Patterson (5-foot-8)

Tallest: TE Curtis Hodges (6-foot-8)