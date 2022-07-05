NHL

Sharks Hire Mike Grier as First Black General Manager in NHL History

Grier spent three seasons with the Sharks during his 14-year NHL playing career

By Ali Thanawalla

Sharks officially hire Grier as first Black GM in NHL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Nearly three months after Doug Wilson stepped down as general manager, the Sharks finally have filled the position, announcing former player Mike Grier as the new GM on Tuesday morning.

Grier made the announcement official with a message to Sharks fans.

Grier, the first Black GM in NHL history, will be introduced by Sharks president Jonathan Becher and assistant GM Joe Will during a press conference at 11 a.m. PT.

The 47-year-old Grier played in the NHL from 1996-97 through 2010-11, including a three-year stint with the Sharks from 2006-07 through the 2008-09 season. In 221 games with San Jose, the forward scored 35 goals and recorded 43 assists.

Since retiring, Grier has spent time as a scout for the Chicago Blackhawks and an assistant coach for the New Jersey Devils. Most recently, Grier spent the past season as a hockey operations advisor for the New York Rangers.

Grier's first major task will be to hire a new head coach after the Sharks fired Bob Boughner and his entire staff last week.

While it's unknown when Grier will decide on a new coach, he has to get to work right away this week as the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft is on Thursday. The Sharks hold the No. 11 overall pick. Rounds 2 through 7 take place on Friday.

The free agency signing period begins July 13 at 9 a.m. PT, giving Grier just over a week to figure out what direction he wants to go with the roster. Per Cap Friendly, the Sharks currently have $5,667,500 in cap space.

Grier has big shoes to fill. Wilson guided the team for the last 19 seasons. But Becher and Will believe they have the right man to lead the Sharks back to contention.

