Shaquille O'Neal roasts Kevin Durant during social media exchange

The war of words between Kevin Durant and the "Inside the NBA" crew continues.

This time, it was Shaquille O'Neal who fired back at the Brooklyn Nets star, taking aim at Durant's....hair, or lack thereof.

The exchange began Saturday morning with Durant's quote tweet about O'Neal not knowing Rui Hachimura, the ninth overall pick in the 2019 draft who was recently acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade with the Washington Wizards.

"If you ain't a top 10 player, I don't know who you are," Shaq said on "Inside the NBA." "I'm not watching the Bullets or the Wizards."

Durant responded by tweeting, "Shaquille doesn't know ball?"

O'Neal -- who like fellow Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley, is beloved more for his entertainment value than his astute NBA knowledge and analysis -- went back at Durant hours later.

"i don’t kno ball, but i kno how to brush my hair, or decide to cut it when i was going bald. love always THE BUS DRIVER," O'Neal responded to a tweet by Durant's company Boardroom.

Durant then tweeted, "Damn, I got cooked for asking a simple question."

O'Neal's "bus driver" reference alluded to Barkley's comment during the 2022 playoffs about Durant needing to be the focal point on a championship team to gain respect instead of being a "bus rider." Durant, of course, left the Oklahoma City Thunder as a free agent in 2016 to join a 73-win Golden State Warriors team led by Steph Curry and company. The Warriors went on to win two championships with Durant.

"KD's a great player," Barkley said. "Only point I was making is life is different when you're driving the bus."

Durant, who was named Finals MVP for both championships, clapped back by posting images of the Hall of Fame teammates Barkley played with during his ring-less career.

"Where would Chuck be without the big homies"



“Until he is the guy on a championship," Barkley later told ESPN of Durant, "we’re not going to ever give him the respect that he probably deserves.”