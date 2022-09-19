Shannon Sharpe reveals 2016 prostate cancer diagnosis, says he’s now cancer-free originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016 and is now “cancer-free.”

The former Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos tight end told his story on FOX’s NFL pregame show on Sunday. He said that Janssen approached him about being a part of the campaign, Talk That Talk, which encourages men, particularly Black men, to get screened for prostate cancer. Janssen did not know that Sharpe was diagnosed with prostate cancer at the time it approached him.

“I kind of always wanted to share my story,” Sharpe said. “I just didn’t know when or how to go about sharing my story.”

Sharpe, 54, said he started getting screened for cancer shortly after he retired in 2003 and cited his family’s health history as a reason for doing so. He credited those screenings for helping him get ahead of the cancer he faced.

“It possibly saved my life,” he said.

September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Asked how he feels now, Sharpe said his cancer is behind him and he is doing well.

“I am cancer-free right now,” he said. “I feel great. I don’t feel good, I feel great.”