college basketball

Shannon Being Held Out by Texas Tech for Eligibility Review

The Red Raiders open the season Tuesday against North Florida

Guard Terrence Shannon Jr. #1 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders shoots the ball during the first half of the college basketball game against the Kansas Jayhawks at United Supermarkets Arena on Dec. 17, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas.
John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Terrence Shannon Jr. will miss Texas Tech's season opener Tuesday night and be held out of games while the school reviews eligibility rules after the standout forward went through the NBA draft process over the summer before returning to campus.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Texas Tech is withholding Shannon from competition to ensure there are no possible issues resulting from that process and that all NCAA rules were followed," the school said Monday. "Shannon will not compete until this review process is completed."

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Shannon, a 6-foot-6 junior who was named to the preseason All-Big 12 team picked by coaches, averaged 12.9 points and 4.0 rebounds last season. He is Tech's top returning scorer.

The Red Raiders open the season Tuesday against North Florida, the first of three home games the first seven days of the season. They will be playing their first games with Mark Adams as head coach. The top assistant replaced Chris Beard, who left to become coach at fifth-ranked Texas, his alma mater.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

college basketball
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us