Serena Williams Tracker: How to Watch the Tennis Legend Before She Retires

Tennis legend Serena Williams announced on Tuesday that she is preparing to say farewell to professional tennis.

In an editorial she wrote for Vogue magazine’s September 2022 issue, she said that the decision to move from the sport is “the hardest thing that I could ever imagine.”

In her 22 years on tour, the 40-year-old has captured 23 Grand Slams – more than any other tennis player in the Open Era.

Williams is still scheduled to compete in the 2022 U.S. Open held in two weeks, giving her the opportunity to tie Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slams.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Before it’s time to say goodbye to the iconic champ, here’s how to watch her final matches and where she will be playing:

When does Serena Williams play her next match?

Serena Williams is set to play her next match on Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open in Toronto, Canada.

Who does Serena Williams play in her next match?

Serena Williams will face either No. 12 seed Belinda Bencic or Tereza Martincová.

Here are her projected matchups in the WTA event:

First Round: Nuria Parrizas Diaz (Williams 6-3, 6-4)

Round of 32: No. 12 Belinda Bencic

Round of 16: No. 8 Garbiñe Muguruza

Quarterfinals: No. 1 Iga Świątek

Semifinals: No. 3 Maria Sakkari

Final: No. 2 Anett Kontaveit

How do I watch Serena Williams’ next match?

Coverage of Serena Williams at the National Bank Open will be available on MSG Networks.

The MSG coverage can be found below:

Monday, 8/8: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. ET

Tuesday, 8/9: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday, 8/10: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. ET

Thursday, 8/11: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. ET

Friday, 8/12: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. ET

What is Serena Williams’ next tournament?

Serena Williams is on the entry list to play at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The tournament runs from Saturday, Aug. 13 to Sunday, Aug. 21.

After that, the 23-time Grand Slam champion is set to return to Flushing Meadows to compete at the 2022 U.S. Open.