Texas Rangers

Seong-Jun Kim gets signing bonus of just over $1.2 million in minor league deal with Rangers

Kim is the fifth player from high school to sign with a major league team.

By The Associated Press

NBC 5 Sports

Two-way free agent Seong-Jun Kim will receive a signing bonus of $1,200,000.67 as part of his minor league contract with the Texas Rangers.

Texas announced the agreement Saturday with the 6-foot-2, 185-pound shortstop and right-handed pitcher. Kim, scheduled to graduate from Gwangju Jeil High School next January, was selected as South Korea’s high school player of the year in 2024.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Kim has reached 95 mph while pitching. He has spent a majority of his position player time at shortstop and is hitting .333 this season with a 1.015 OPS.

Kim is the fifth player from the high school to sign with a major league team, following Byung-Hyun Kim, Hee-Seop Choi, Jae Weong Seo and Jung Ho Kang.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Texas Rangerssports
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us