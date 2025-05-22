Two-way free agent Seong-Jun Kim will receive a signing bonus of $1,200,000.67 as part of his minor league contract with the Texas Rangers.

Texas announced the agreement Saturday with the 6-foot-2, 185-pound shortstop and right-handed pitcher. Kim, scheduled to graduate from Gwangju Jeil High School next January, was selected as South Korea’s high school player of the year in 2024.

Kim has reached 95 mph while pitching. He has spent a majority of his position player time at shortstop and is hitting .333 this season with a 1.015 OPS.

Kim is the fifth player from the high school to sign with a major league team, following Byung-Hyun Kim, Hee-Seop Choi, Jae Weong Seo and Jung Ho Kang.