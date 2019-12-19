NHL

Seguin Scores in OT, Stars Beat Lightning 4-3

By Associated Press

Tyler Seguin scored three minutes into overtime, Anton Khudobin stopped 45 shots, and the Dallas Stars beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3.

After Tampa Bay's Tyler Johnson missed on a shot from close range, Alexander Radulov passed to Seguin, who skated in from left wing boards and got the winner from the low slot.

Dallas also got goals from Radulov, Radek Faksa, and Jason Dickinson.

Khudobin stopped Yanni Gourdes shot during a 2-on-none in the third. Mikhail Sergachev, Alex Killorn and Ondrej Palat scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 16 saves for the Lightning.

