See the Full Dallas Cowboys 2022 Schedule

America's Team announced Thursday night when its regular-season games will take place.

We already knew the Cowboys are playing the Packers in Green Bay at 3:25 p.m. on Nov. 13. And earlier Thursday, we learned the Cowboys will open the season at home against the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football on NBC 5.

Here's the full schedule with all times CT.

DATEPRESEASON (TV)KICKOFF
Sat., Aug. 13at Denver (KTVT/CBS11)8:00 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 20at LA Chargers (KTVT/CBS11)9:00 p.m.
Aug. 26-28SEATTLE (KTVT/CBS11)TBD
DATEREGULAR SEASON (TV)KICKOFF
Sun., Sept. 11TAMPA BAY (NBC)7:20 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 18CINCINNATI (CBS)3:25 p.m.
Mon., Sept. 26@ N.Y. Giants (ESPN/ABC)7:15 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 2WASHINGTON (FOX)Noon
Sun., Oct. 9@ LA Rams (FOX)3:25 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 16@ Philadelphia (NBC)*7:20 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 23DETROIT (CBS)Noon
Sun., Oct. 30CHICAGO (FOX)Noon
Sun., Nov. 6Bye
Sun., Nov. 13@ Green Bay (FOX)3:25 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 20@ Minnesota (CBS)3:25 p.m.
Thurs., Nov. 24N.Y. GIANTS (FOX)3:30 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 4INDIANAPOLIS (NBC)*7:20 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 11HOUSTON (FOX)Noon
Sun., Dec. 18@ Jacksonville (FOX)Noon
Sat., Dec. 24^PHILADELPHIA (FOX)3:25 p.m.
Thur., Dec. 29@ Tennessee (Prime Video)7:15 p.m.
Sat/Sun. Jan. 7/8@ Washington (TBD)TBD
Game times and television broadcasts are subject to change
Sunday night games in Weeks 5-15 and Week 17 subject to change, Week 18 game TBD
^ Subject to change to Sunday, Dec. 25, time TBD
With the 17-game schedule implemented in 2021, NFL teams now have an unequal number of home and away games. Teams that had nine home and eight road games last season will have nine road games and eight home games this year. Teams that had an extra road game in 2021 will get an extra home game in 2022, as well.

In the 2021 regular season, the Cowboys played nine away games and will, in turn, host nine home games this year at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The nine home games will be against their three NFC East rivals the Giants, Eagles, and Commanders, along with six other games against the Bears, Bengals, Lions, Texans, Colts, and Buccaneers.

America's Team will take their show on the road eight times to face their East rivals along with five games against the aforementioned Packers along with the Jaguars, Rams, Vikings, and Titans.

