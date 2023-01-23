See the 3 American men that could win the 2023 Australian Open originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ben Shelton, Sebastian Korda and Tommy Paul are making America proud down under at the 2023 Australian Open.

The three are the first Americans to find themselves in the quarterfinals in Melbourne since 2000. Back then, the three were Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras and Chris Woodruff.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Besides each player being in the final eight for the first time, what makes it all the more impressive is how young the guys are, with each in their early 20s.

While their fates at the Grand Slam are still up in the air, one thing is for sure: We are guaranteed at least one Australian Open American semifinalist this year, as Shelton and Paul are set to face off.

However, regardless of the outcomes, American men’s tennis is looking bright. There will be 10 U.S. men in the top 50 come Monday.

Ahead of the matchups, here are the three Americans that could win the 2023 Australian Open:

Ben Shelton, 20

The 89th-ranked Shelton is putting his passport to good use as his first trip outside the United States is a spot in the Australian Open quarterfinals. The left-handed American is playing in only the second Grand Slam of his young career after falling in the first round of the 2022 U.S. Open to Portugal’s Nuno Borges.

As a sophomore at the University of Florida, Shelton won the 2022 NCAA Singles Championship. His father, Bryan, is the head coach of the Gators. Shelton turned pro in 2022 and announced he would continue his education online.

Shelton, known for his strong serve, powerful groundstrokes and craftiness at the net, is set to face off against Paul in the quarterfinals on Monday at approximately 10 p.m. ET. En route to the quarterfinals, Shelton took down China’s Zhang Zhizhen, Chile’s Nicolás Jarry, Australia’s Alexei Popyrin and American J.J. Wolf.

Sebastian Korda, 22

The 31st-ranked Korda has had a taste of success prior to reaching the 2023 Australian Open quarterfinals. The American has already reached the fourth round of the French Open (2020) and Wimbledon (2021), picking up impressive career wins over former world No. 1's Russia's Daniil Medvedev and Great Britain's Andy Murray.

Tennis runs in Korda’s family as his father, Petr, won the 1998 Australian Open and was formerly ranked No. 2 in the world. Korda’s mother, Regina Rajchrtová, used to be a top-30 player on the women’s side. Korda has two sisters, Jessica and Kelly, who are professional golfers.

Korda, known for his ball striking and agility, will face Russia’s Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals. On his way to the quarterfinals, Korda beat Chile’s Cristian Garín, Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki, Medvedev and Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

Tommy Paul, 25

Tommy Paul does it! 🙌



The American defeats Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, to join countrymen Sebastian Korda and Ben Shelton in reaching a maiden major quarterfinal.



Paul faces Shelton next, btw. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/srCUr82Bw6 — TENNIS (@Tennis) January 23, 2023

The 35th-ranked Paul turned pro in 2015 and has one ATP 250 singles title under his belt.

The American had a solid 2022 season, reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon and third round of the U.S. Open. He also reached the second round of the French Open 2020, 2021).

Paul has impressive career wins over world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and former world No. 1's Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal. He has also beaten former world No. 2 Alexander Zverev twice.

Paul is coached by Brad Stine, who has worked with tennis legend former world No. 1 Jim Courier and two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson.

Paul, known for his attacking forward and speed transitioning to the net, is set to face Shelton in the quarterfinal. Earlier in the tournament, Paul beat Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff, Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, American Jenson Brooksby and Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut.