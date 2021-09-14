See Star Athletes' Met Gala Looks From the 2021 Event

Some of the world's greatest athletes took a break from their crafts and attended one of the grandest fashion events of the year.

Tennis stars, basketball champions and gymnastics greats donned their best ensembles Monday night at the annual Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The athletes -- and a few of their spouses -- went all out on the famous red carpet.

Sports and fashion have almost always had a close relationship. If you’ve seen Russell Westbrook or Chris Paul in the tunnel before the game, then you already know what to expect.

The gala, which raises millions for the museum's Costume Institute, was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. This year's resumption was moved from its usual May date to September, which is the end of Fashion Week.

Here's a look at some of the looks in the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition theme.

Steph and Ayesha Curry

The Golden State Warriors’ power couple came draped in a diamond-embellished Atelier Versace dress and a blazer that featured intricate jewelry. The three-time NBA champion, who usually shines on the court, stepped aside and let his wife glisten in the bright lights.

Russell Westbrook

Westbrook is no novice when it comes to wearing interesting outfits. So, it makes sense why the new Los Angeles Lakers guard strolled in wearing a fitted tux with his hair dyed blue with white stars to match the event’s American theme.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams is not only a heavy hitter on the tennis court, but she is one of the most stylish athletes in the fashion game. She waltzed into the event -- with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, closely behind -- in a pink cape with black feathers, a look she said was "superhero-inspired."

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka was a co-chair of this year's gala. The tennis champion made her grand entrance in a magnificent Louis Vuitton look that paid homage to her Japanese heritage. The Koi fish was incorporated into her outfit, which are symbols of luck and good fortune in Japanese culture.

Emma Raducanu

What a week!

Raducanu scored a late invite to the exclusive event. She went from winning the U.S. Open women's singles title on Saturday, to mingling with some of the world's greatest A-listers on Monday. The new tennis champ made a stunning met gala debut wearing Chanel.

Simone Biles

The GOAT has arrived.

It is no surprise that Simone Biles was dressed in one of the most striking outfits of the evening. The seven-time Olympic medalist showed off just how strong she is in a gown that weighed 88 pounds. According to Vogue, it took more than 100 people and 6,650 hours to produce the three-in-one piece.

Suni Lee

Let’s go ahead and add some more gold, shall we.



Suni Lee is fresh off taking home the Olympic all-around individual gymnastics gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games. So, it comes as no surprise that the 18-year-old wore a gold garb with gold hair accessories to match.

Nia Dennis

Check out footage of gymnast Nia Dennis at The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on in New York City. @DennisNia

It’s safe to say that Nia Dennis had the most epic entrance of the evening.

Dennis, who is best known for her Beyoncé and Black Lives Matter-themed floor routines while a student at UCLA, hands-free-cartwheeled into the gala, accompanied by the booming Brooklyn United Marching Band. She wore a patriotic, blue-hued adidas by Stella McCartney bodysuit and told Vogue, "I feel like Superwoman."

Allyson Felix

Allyson Felix left us speechless.



U.S track and field’s most decorated athlete traded in her spikes for a pair of heels. She arrived in a Fendi Couture ball gown that was adorned with 240,000 ostrich feathers and crystal beads.

Sha'Carri Richardson

Although Sha’Carri Richardson has had a rough couple of months in track and field, the celebrated star graced the carpet in her signature style.

"I feel delicious! I feel like Cinderella," she shared on the carpet.



She also explained that the look was "inspired by a phoenix," which metaphorically is fitting.

Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe was a walking poster for the gala’s American theme. The soccer star kicked off the night in a bright red silk Sergio Hudson pantsuit with a royal blue blouse with white stars.

Ciara

If you thought you saw Russell Wilson at the gala, you didn’t.

The Super Bowl XLVIII champion’s wife, Ciara, slayed in a custom football-inspired dress in honor of husband Wilson, with a cute football clutch purse to match.