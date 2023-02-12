See Donna Kelce's Gameday Outfit as Sons Square Off in Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Donna Kelce isn't playing favorites in what will be the ultimate sibling rivalry showdown.

One of her sons, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs or Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, will be a champion on Sunday night as brother face off in the Super Bowl for the first time in NFL history.

And based on Donna Kelce's Super Bowl outfit, there's no way of telling which of her son's teams she's rooting for to win.

She debuted some new swag to go along with her customary game day split jersey, which combines Travis' red No. 87 jersey in the front with Jason's green No. 62 jersey in the back. She also wore a split denim jacket that was half red and half black, featuring "Kelce" across the back with each son's name, number and team logo.

Her mismatched sneakers also support each of her sons, with one in red and gold with a Chiefs logo and Travis' number and the other in black and green with Jason's No. 62.

Even her bag has "Mama Kelce" printed on it, along with her sons' numbers.

The brothers have played against one another twice in the NFL, with Travis' Chiefs winning in both 2017 and 2021 (Travis was injured for their 2013 matchup, which was won by Jason's Eagles). Their mother was in attendance for both games, wearing her split jersey.

The stakes are a little higher on Sunday in what will be a no-lose situation for Donna Kelce. Or maybe it's a no-win situation?