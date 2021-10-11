Texas A&M

SEC Fines Texas A&M $100K After Fans Rush Field in Win Against Alabama

Subsequent violations would cost the Aggies $250,000 each

The Southeastern Conference says they're fining Texas A&M University $100,000 after Aggies fans rushed the field following Saturday's 41-38 win over Alabama.

The fans violated the league's access to competition area policy that was adopted in 2004.

It states that "access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed individuals at all times."

The fine is not the first one that was handed out this season by the SEC for fan behavior. Last month, the SEC fined the University of Arkansas $100,000 when fans rushed the field after the Razorbacks beat the Longhorns.

Fines against schools fans rushing the field are put into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

The SEC said in a statement Monday that Texas A&M was last fined for a violation following its football game against LSU in 2018. Should fans again rush the field, subsequent offenses would cost the university $250,000.

