SEC/Big 12 Challenge Matchups Announced

Kansas will visit Kentucky and Baylor will host Arkansas in next January's SEC/Big 12 Challenge, the leagues announced

On Thursday the SEC and Big 12 jointly announced the matchups for 2023's SEC/Big 12 Challenge in men's basketball which will take place on Saturday, January 28.

Kansas at Kentucky and Arkansas at Baylor headline the slate of 10 games. All 10 of the Big 12's schools will participate while all but four of the SEC's teams will play.

The other games include:

  • Alabama at Oklahoma
  • Auburn at West Virginia
  • Florida at Kansas State
  • Texas Tech at LSU
  • Mississippi at Oklahoma State
  • TCU at Mississippi State
  • Iowa State at Missouri
  • Texas at Tennessee
The SEC has held the edge in this challenge for five of the last six years. In 2022, the SEC claimed a 6-4 victory. However, the Big 12 leads the challenge record 4-3-2.

