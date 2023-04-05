masters tournament

Seamus Power Hits Consecutive Holes-in-One at Masters Par 3 Contest

Power became the third golfer to ever pull off the feat at the Masters Par 3 Contest

By Max Molski

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It’s aces wild for Seamus Power at Augusta National.

The Irish golfer hit not one, but two holes-in-one during the Masters Par 3 Contest. As if that isn’t impressive enough, he did it on consecutive holes, becoming just the third golfer ever to pull that off in the competition.

Power’s first hole-in-one came at the downhill eighth hole. The ball hit the middle of the green and rolled back into the cup for the first ace of the day for any golfer.

He then trotted over to the ninth hole and used another roll to get the ace.

Augusta National is a relatively new course for Power, who finished 27th in his Masters debut last spring.

Power will look to keep the momentum going when he tees off for the first round of the actual Masters tournament at 9:48 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Here's everything you need to know about the 87th edition of the Masters Tournament and the first of the men's four major golf championships held in 2023.

