Seahawks RB Chris Carson to Undergo Season-Ending Neck Surgery

Carson has been sidelined since Week 5 due to a neck injury

By Eric Mullin

Chris Carson to undergo season-ending neck surgery

Chris Carson's 2021 season is over.

The Seattle Seahawks running back will undergo season-ending surgery on his neck, head coach Pete Carroll announced Friday.

Carson played the first four games of the season, but didn't practice in the leadup to Seattle's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a neck injury. At that time, Carroll revealed Carson's neck issue was something he had been dealing with long term.

Carson didn't play against the Rams and was placed on injured reserve the following week. He was designated to return from IR on Nov. 10, but Carroll said Carson ultimately "couldn't shake" the injury.

The head coach added that Carson is having surgery now "so that he can play next year."

Carson, 27, finishes 2021 with 60 touches for 261 yards and three touchdowns. He has one more year remaining on the two-year, $10.4 million deal he signed with the Seahawks last offseason.

Without Carson, Alex Collins has seen the majority of the workload in Seattle's backfield. Carroll said the Seahawks are looking forward to getting 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny more involved as well. Penny didn't play a single snap in Seattle's loss to the Green Bay Packers last week.

The 3-6 Seahawks host the 8-2 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

