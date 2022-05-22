Scott Dixon Wins Indianapolis 500 Pole With Record-Breaking Final Run

Scott Dixon didn’t need any more records to cement his racing legacy.

But the six-time IndyCar champion had other ideas when he arrived at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for qualifying on Sunday.

The 41-year-old Dixon set an Indianapolis 500 pole-winning record with a four-lap average speed of 234.046 mph around the famed 2.5-mile racetrack.

Scott Brayton set the record in 1996 with an average speed of 233.718 mph. Arie Luyendyk’s qualifying record of 236.986 mph in 1996 still stands, but that run wasn’t for the pole position. So, Dixon’s 2022 run stands as the fastest pole-winning run and second-fastest qualifying run in the 106-year history of the legendary race.

Dixon has now started on the pole five times at the Indy 500 (2008, 2015, 2017, 2021, 2022). He hasn’t quite had the luck on race day, with his lone victory coming back in 2008. Winning a second Indy 500 would put him in an exclusive group that includes just 20 other drivers.

Chip Ganassi Racing has had pace since arriving in Indianapolis for testing, with Dixon leading three practice sessions and placing all five entries – including Indy 500 rookie Jimmie Johnson – in the top-12 for qualifying.

Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, has transitioned to IndyCar since retiring from NASCAR in 2020 and will make his Indy 500 debut from the 12th starting spot. He won NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis four times in his career, so he’s familiar with the track.

The Indianapolis 500 is set for next Sunday, May 29, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analysis) and James Hinchcliffe (analysis) will call the race after lengthy pre-race coverage from Mike Tirico, Danica Patrick and Dale Earnhardt Jr., which begins at 11 a.m. ET.

Final practice sessions will take place on Monday at 1 p.m. ET and Friday at 11 a.m. ET, both on Peacock.

Here’s a look at the full starting lineup for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500: