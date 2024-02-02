Satou Sabally re-signs with Dallas Wings after a breakout season

The Dallas Wings have re-signed All-Star Satou Sabally after a breakout season that helped the franchise to its first playoff series victory since moving to Texas eight years ago.

Sabally had a franchise-record seven consecutive double-doubles on the way to the fifth-most in the WNBA at 14. The 25-year-old had career-best averages of 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

The Wings also announced Thursday the re-signing of former Baylor standout Kalani Brown. Terms of the deals weren't released.

Led by Sabally and guard Arike Ogunbowale, the Wings finished fourth and swept Atlanta in a best-of-three series in the first round. Las Vegas swept Dallas in the best-of-five semifinals on the way to a second consecutive title.

The No. 2 overall pick out of Oregon in 2020, Sabally has career averages of 15.3 points and 7.1 rebounds. She shot career-bests of 43.5% from the field and 36.1% from the 3-point range last season.

Sabally finished ninth in scoring, 10th in rebounding and fourth in steals at 1.8 per game.

“I’m excited to build off the success and the strides we made as a team a year ago, and to continue to work towards our main goal of bringing a championship to Dallas,” Sabally said.

Sabally scored a career-high 40 points in a victory over Indiana and had her first triple-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over Washington.

“Satou has established herself as one of the premier players in the WNBA and we are thrilled to have her continue her career in a Wings uniform,” Wings president and CEO Greg Bibb said.

The 6-foot-7 Brown averaged 7.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while spending most of last season on hardship exception contracts. Brown won a national championship with Baylor in 2019, when she was the seventh overall pick by the Los Angeles Sparks.