San Jose's Wondolowski Scores Final Goal in Draw With FC Dallas, Retires

Chris Wondolowski scored his 171st and final career goal on Sunday night to help the San Jose Earthquakes tie 1-1 with FC Dallas.

The all-time MLS goals leader retired after the game, finishing an 18-year career. Wondolowski, 38, put away a one-touch shot from near the penalty spot off a low cross played by Marcos Lopez to give San Jose (10-13-10) a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute. He scored five goals in his final season.

Neither team is playoff-bound.

San Jose had 59.6% possession and outshot Dallas (7-15-11) 26-7.

Jader Obrian, a 26-year-old Colombian in his first MLS season, scored his ninth goal to make it 1-1 in the 42nd minute. Jesus Ferreira played a clearance of a San Jose corner kick and Obrian outraced Earthquakes defenders to ball before beating goalkeeper Daniel Vega, who came off his line, with a roller inside the post.

Jimmy Maurer had six saves for Dallas.