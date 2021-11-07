fc dallas

San Jose's Wondolowski Scores Final Goal in Draw With FC Dallas, Retires

Neither team is playoff-bound

FILE: Chris Wondolowski #8 of the San Jose Earthquakes during a game between San Jose Earthquakes and Seattle Sounders FC at PayPal Park on May 12, 2021 in San Jose, California.
Lyndsay Radnedge/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Chris Wondolowski scored his 171st and final career goal on Sunday night to help the San Jose Earthquakes tie 1-1 with FC Dallas.

The all-time MLS goals leader retired after the game, finishing an 18-year career. Wondolowski, 38, put away a one-touch shot from near the penalty spot off a low cross played by Marcos Lopez to give San Jose (10-13-10) a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute. He scored five goals in his final season.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Neither team is playoff-bound.

San Jose had 59.6% possession and outshot Dallas (7-15-11) 26-7.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Dallas Cowboys 1 hour ago

Cowboys Give Away Blocked Punt and See 6-Game Win Streak End

Dallas Cowboys 4 hours ago

Sibling Rivals Cheer on Cowboys, Broncos in Custom-Made Costumes

Jader Obrian, a 26-year-old Colombian in his first MLS season, scored his ninth goal to make it 1-1 in the 42nd minute. Jesus Ferreira played a clearance of a San Jose corner kick and Obrian outraced Earthquakes defenders to ball before beating goalkeeper Daniel Vega, who came off his line, with a roller inside the post.

Jimmy Maurer had six saves for Dallas.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

fc dallasjader obrianchris wondolowski
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us