FC Dallas

Lozano scores two goals and distributes two assists in San Diego FC drubbing of FC Dallas

By The Associated Press

May 3, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; FC Dallas midfielder Anderson Julio (11) moves against San Diego FC defender Hamady Diop (5) during the second half at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chadd Cady-Imagn Images
Chadd Cady-Imagn Images

Hirving Lozano scored two goals and two assists and Onni Valakari scored a goal and distributed a pair of assists and San Diego FC scored a season high five goals, shutting out FC Dallas on Saturday

Anders Dreyer scored a goal and recorded an assist as San Diego ended a three-match losing streak.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Lozano scored at 20 minutes on a penalty after Alex Mighten drew a free kick following a foul by Ramiro Benetti. Lozano scored again at 27 minutes using the right boot from the right side of the box.

Anders Dreyer scored with a left-footed shot from the right side of the box at 56 minutes. Lozano and Valakari were credited with assists. Valakari entered the scoring column with a left boot from the middle of the box at 73 minutes as Dreyer and Lozano assisted

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Milan Iloski scored at the 87th minute from right of the box off an assist from Valakari.

San Diego upped its record to 5-4-2.

Dallas, which hadn't surrendered more than three goals to an opponent this season, fell to 4-4-3.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FC DallassoccerMajor League Soccer
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us