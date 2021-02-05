San Antonio Region to Host 2021 DI Women's Basketball Championship

San Antonio and the surrounding region will play host to the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship.

According to the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee, the tournament will feature 64 teams competing from March 21 through April 4 to earn the right to host the national championship trophy at the Alamodome.

The move was made on Friday to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19. A similar move was made last month when the NCAA announced that the men's tournament will be played in the Indianapolis area.

"We appreciate the historical significance of moving the entire championship to one region and want to acknowledge the work by the Women's Basketball Committee and staff, our hosts, local organizers and ESPN that has allowed us to make plans for a successful 2021 championship," Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president of women's basketball, said.

Six championship rounds featuring 63 games will be played using five venues and six courts in San Antonio, Austin, and San Marcos.

The Alamodome will host games for every round, including the Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four, and the national championship.

"We're fortunate to be working with San Antonio, which features one of the most experienced local organizing committees in the country, and our No. 1 priority is to focus on creating and implementing safety controls in an environment for student-athletes, coaches, administrators, officials and everyone else associated with the championship," Holzman said.

Teams will arrive on March 16 and 17 and will be limited to a maximum travel party of 34 individuals.

All travel parties will stay in hotels in San Antonio or other areas of Bexar County.

Practices will take place using two courts in the Alamodome as well as nine courts that will be set up in the downtown convention center.

No decision has been made regarding whether fans can attend.

"San Antonio was already poised to successfully host the NCAA Women's Final Four this year, but to bring all 64 teams in this prestigious championship tournament to our city is a remarkable opportunity for our event and hospitality industry," San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. "I can assure the NCAA and the teams we will deliver the best, safest and most memorable experience possible."

First-round play will take place March 21 and 22 at the Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena on the campus of St. Mary's, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, and the UTSA Convocation Center.

Second-round play will shift to venues in San Antonio, with the Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, and the UTSA Convocation Center playing host March 23 and 24.

The championship will shift to the Alamodome for all remaining rounds, with the Sweet 16 games played on March 27 and 28, Elite Eight games held March 29 and 30, and Final Four conducted April 2 and 4.