Saints to Start Practicing at TCU Beginning Next Week

The New Orleans Saints will move from one temporary home in Arlington to another temporary home in Fort Worth.

The team had been practicing at AT&T Stadium after evacuating because of Hurricane Ida. The team scheduled workouts Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the home of the Dallas Cowboys and on Wednesday announced they selected TCU's facility as a temporary home for practice and strength and conditioning sessions starting Monday.

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said the football programs at Texas Christian University and Southern Methodist University had reached out and offered their facilities to the displaced team.

Payton is familiar with the Horned Frogs facilities since his son, Connor, attends TCU.

The Saints will have access to TCU's outdoor practice fields, indoor practice facility, strength and conditioning facilities and locker rooms as well as Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Payton told NBC's Pro Football Talk he expects the team to stay away from home a month as Hurricane Ida recovery efforts continue in Louisiana, parts of New Orleans and the surrounding areas are without power and water.

The team will stay at a hotel in nearby Irving and make that the base of operations in the weeks ahead according to The Times-Picayune.

The New Orleans Saints will host the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, for their season opener on Sept. 12, the NFL announced on Wednesday