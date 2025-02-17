The Cowtown brings thousands of runners and spectators to Fort Worth each year to watch the largest multiple-race event in North Texas. One of the runners started setting his sights on marathons after a life-changing event.

"I actually had a heart attack while running one morning," Dean Threadgill said.

Threadgill, who used to live in Irving, now lives in Lubbock. He was on one of his regular neighborhood runs three years ago when he started feeling unwell.

NBC 5 News Dean Threadgill

"I was short of breath. I was sweating way more than normal," Threadgill explained. "I had a pain right here in my jaw, and then I had some numbness and tingling on my left arm, and I thought there's no way in the world I'm having a heart attack. I'm 42-years-old. This doesn't happen to me!"

Threadgill ended that run by calling 911 and being taken to the hospital by ambulance.

'In full disclosure, I had probably not been to a doctor in 10 or 15 years other than I have the flu, I need something," Threadgill said. "The denial was strong with me."

Treadgill said his cholesterol was normal, and other than carrying around a few extra pounds, he was in good health when he had the heart attack. He started running marathons after he recovered.

NBC 5 News Dean Threadgill

"I got excited when I could run for 100 yards after my heart attack, and then I was able to run a mile," Threadgill said. "Then, a little less than a year after the heart attack, I did my first half-marathon, and that was a big accomplishment. Felt good about that."

The Cowtown will be Threadgill's fourth marathon.

"Looking forward to it, along with 40,000 of my closest friends, to go out and have a great weekend and have a lot of fun," Threadgill said. "I guess the ultimate measure of success is finishing the race!"

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are proud sponsors of The Cowtown, which includes a 5k, 10k, half-marathon, marathon, and and ultra-marathon. The Health and Fitness Expo is free. For more information, click here.