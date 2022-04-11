Royse City Native Gets Opening Day Start at Pitcher, Sister Covers Big Day

The Texas Rangers' home opener featured a North Texas native taking the mound against the Colorado Rockies Monday.

Home opening day was especially exciting for Royse City High School graduate Taylor Hearn and his family.

RCHS Grad Taylor Hearn will be on the mound for the Texas Rangers home opener on April 11, 2022. The Rangers are set to face the Colorado Rockies in Arlington. Very proud moment for this oustanding graduate and his family. #RCISDJoy #TexasRangers pic.twitter.com/oInbpFdIN4 — Royse City ISD (@RoyseCityISD) April 5, 2022

Not only is the lefthander the starting pitcher, his sister, who is a sports journalist in Wichita Falls was assigned to cover the game.

"He called us and told us he'd be starting this game, I knew in the back of my mind that this would have been a possibility, but I was trying to psych myself out," said Robyn Hearn. "I wasn't going to get my hopes up thinking I was going to get to cover my brother but I'm just excited that it's actually happening."

Robyn gets to report that her brother pitched four innings allowing one run and striking out six.