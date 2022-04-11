Taylor Hearn

Royse City Native Gets Opening Day Start at Pitcher, Sister Covers Big Day

By Pat Doney

The Texas Rangers' home opener featured a North Texas native taking the mound against the Colorado Rockies Monday.

Home opening day was especially exciting for Royse City High School graduate Taylor Hearn and his family.

Not only is the lefthander the starting pitcher, his sister, who is a sports journalist in Wichita Falls was assigned to cover the game.

"He called us and told us he'd be starting this game, I knew in the back of my mind that this would have been a possibility, but I was trying to psych myself out," said Robyn Hearn. "I wasn't going to get my hopes up thinking I was going to get to cover my brother but I'm just excited that it's actually happening."

Robyn gets to report that her brother pitched four innings allowing one run and striking out six.

