Roughriders Unveil New Identity in Honor of Dallas Black Giants for 2022 Season

The Frisco RoughRiders unveiled their new team identity "Dallas Black Giants" to honor the Dallas-based Negro Leagues team in the early to mid-1900s.

Known for their fast-paced style of baseball and live jazz played in the stands, the Dallas Black Giants paved the way for baseball greats, including future Hall of Famer Ernie Banks.

"I wanted the RoughRiders to be a part of the storytelling in some fashion…to share the history of the game of baseball with those in and around our community, especially history that may not be widely known," said RoughRiders President and General Manager Victor Rojas in an announcement Thursday. "We are excited about bringing the Dallas Black Giants back to life in Frisco this summer."

The RoughRiders are set to play on Juneteenth in celebration of the holiday and will play as the Black Giants on August 14 and September 7.

Rojas, a Kansas City native used the stories learned from the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Bob Kendrick to continue to spread awareness and bring the history of the Dallas Black Giants to baseball fans.

"Fans flocked to see [Negro Leagues] games, so they played a vital role in their communities," Kendrick said. "That's why the spirit of what's being done in the minor leagues now is so vitally important because it is opening up the opportunity to make those fans feel welcome back into the stadium."

Kendrick is set to attend the team's Juneteenth game to throw out the first pitch and meet fans.

The RoughRiders will swing into the 2022 season at Opening Day, April 8 at Riders Field.

