Rough Riders to Wear Dallas Black Giants Negro League Unis on Juneteenth Weekend

The Frisco Rough Riders will trade their traditional scorched red and cream for black and white during the Juneteenth weekend when they don the uniforms of the former Dallas Black Giants.

The Dallas Black Giants were a Texas Negro League baseball team known for their fast-paced style of baseball and live jazz played in the stands. They were also where Dallas' own Ernie Banks got his start long before he ended up being a Hall of Famer for the Chicago Cubs following desegregation.

To celebrate Juneteenth, the RoughRiders will wear their Black Giants black and white tribute uniforms for the first time this season for the 6:05 p.m. Father's Day game against Midland. Fans that show up early can take part in the Dallas Black Giants hat giveaway while supplies last.

RoughRiders President and General Manager Victor Rojas announced in February that the team would wear the Black Giants uniforms for the Juneteenth weekend to help share the history of the game of baseball.

Rojas, a Kansas City native, used the stories learned from the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Bob Kendrick to continue to spread awareness and bring the history of the Dallas Black Giants to baseball fans.

"Fans flocked to see [Negro Leagues] games, so they played a vital role in their communities," Kendrick said. "That's why the spirit of what's being done in the minor leagues now is so vitally important because it is opening up the opportunity to make those fans feel welcome back into the stadium."

Kendrick, meanwhile, is set to throw out the first pitch and meet fans as part of the team's Juneteenth celebration.

The RoughRiders will also wear the Black Giants tribute uniforms on Aug. 14 and Sept. 7.

The Rough Riders are a Minor League Baseball team of the Texas League and the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.