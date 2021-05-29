fc dallas

Rosenberry, Yarbrough Help Rapids Beat FC Dallas 3-0

By The Associated Press

Keegan Rosenberry scored his first goal of the season, William Yarbrough had a season-high six saves and the Colorado Rapids beat FC Dallas 3-0 on Saturday night.

Rosenberry, a 27-year-old defender, scored on a right-footer from 20 yards in the 13th minute and an own goal by Dallas' Tanner Tessman gave the Rapids (4-2-1) a 2-0 lead in the in the 41st when Austin Trusty's shot was parried by goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer before deflected off Tessman into the net.

Michael Barrios capped the scoring when he cut back to evade a defender and then ripped a rising right-footer that made it 3-0 in the 71st minute.

Colorado has scored in 28 consecutive home matches dating back to October 2018, the longest streak in club history and tied for the seventh-longest regular season streak in MLS history.

Dallas (1-3-3) has lost four straight regular season away matches, being outscored 10-1 in those games.

