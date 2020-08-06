Italian Soccer Club Roma Sold to Texas-based Friedkin Group for $700 Million

The ownership of three-time Serie A champion Roma is being transferred from one American group to another.

The Italian club announced a nearly 600 million euro ($700 million) deal Thursday for the Houston, Texas-based Friedkin Group to take over control of the team.

“All of us at The Friedkin Group are so happy to have taken the steps to become a part of this iconic city and club. We look forward to closing the purchase as soon as possible and immersing ourselves in the AS Roma family," said Dan Friedkin, chairman and CEO of The Friedkin Group.

“The transaction is anticipated to close by the end of August 2020, and is subject to customary closing conditions,” Roma said in a statement Thursday.

Current AS Roma President Jim Pallotta said he was confident Dan and Ryan Friedkin are "taking the club forward in a positive way" and that "I am sure they will be great future owners for AS Roma."