Road to Paris 2024: IOC President Announces Official Slogan of 2024 Paris Olympics

We are quite a ways out from the 2024 Paris Olympics, but that hasn’t stopped the world from preparing.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has officially revealed the slogan for the 2024 Paris Games.

For those who prefer English, the official slogan is “Games Wide Open.” For French-speakers, the slogan is “Ouvrons Grand les Jeux.”

“Since day one, the Paris 2024 project has been all about openness,” read a statement at paris2024.org. “In 2024, a number of Parisian monuments will be transformed into magnificent competition venues, welcoming people from all over the world to an open-air sports arena for these spectacular Games.”

In fact, Paris 2024 will be making history by holding the first-ever opening ceremony in a city centre, allowing access to basically everyone. There will be 600,000 spectators at the Paris Games.

“Paris 2024 is about showing the world the best France has to offer, its creativity and its avant-garde spirit,” added paris2024.org. “It’s about doing more to share the emotions of the Games with more people. It’s about delivering Games that are more responsible, more inclusive, more equal and more spectacular than ever before.”

Paris 2024 also released a promotion video to excite fans for the upcoming Games.

From archery, to fencing, to swimming, sport climbing, surfing and more, Paris is about to be seen in an entirely new light once 2024 rolls around.

The beautiful sights of Paris mixed with the introduction of new events and even new sports, the 2024 Games will be something to see.

This will be the final Olympic Games held during the presidency of IOC President Bach.