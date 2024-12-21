baseball

MLB world mourns Rickey Henderson following icon's death

Henderson, one of the greatest players in Oakland Athletics franchise history and MLB's all-time stolen bases leader, died Friday at 65, NBC Sports California confirmed. He would have turned 66 on Christmas Day.

By Tristi Rodriguez

Rickey Henderson, the "Man of Steal," stole the hearts of many as a National Baseball Hall of Famer, and that was evident on social media in the aftermath of his passing.

He spent 14 seasons with Oakland across four separate stints, with his final coming during the 1998 season. His legacy in the Bay lived on, however, with the Athletics renaming the field at the Colisem "Rickey Henderson FIeld."

His impact went beyond the East Bay, too, as fans and the rest of the baseball world collectively mourned his death.

Rest in power, Rickey.

