Rangers

RHP Hunter Wood Gets Minor League Deal With Rangers, Spring Invite

Relief pitcher Hunter Wood #44 of the Cleveland Indians delivers a pitch in the second inning of an intrasquad game during summer workouts at Progressive Field on July 12, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Right-hander Hunter Wood has signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers that includes an invitation to major league spring training.

Wood spent last season as part of Cleveland's 60-man player pool but didn't appear in any big league games. He had a 3.32 ERA in 66 games from 2017-19 with Tampa Bay and Cleveland.

The Rangers announced Wood's signing on Tuesday.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Cowboys 22 mins ago

Cowboys OC Moore to Interview for Eagles Vacant Head Coach Job

Tiger Woods 2 hours ago

Woods Has 5th Back Surgery, to Miss Torrey Pines and Riviera

Tampa Bay selected Wood in the 29th round of the 2013 amateur draft ,and he made his big league debut with the Rays in 2017. He was traded to Cleveland in July 2019 and made 17 appearances the rest of that season for the Indians.

Texas also have signed four additional international free agents, increasing its total to 23 since last week.

Click here to listen to the newest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rangers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us