Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo Tells Manchester United He Wants to Leave

A year removed from his sensational return to Manchester United, it appears that football icon Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the move again.

Ronaldo reportedly told the club he would like to leave during the current summer transfer window if a suitable offer arrives, according to multiple reports.

The 37-year-old forward is reportedly looking to play in the UEFA Champions League, which United failed to qualify for this past season. The Red Devils finished in sixth place in the English Premier League, 13 points from the exclusive top four.

United is currently in rebuilding mode having recently brought on Erik ten Hag from AFC Ajax as their new manager and are searching for upgrades in the open market. The club have yet to make an official signing this summer, though reports from journalist Fabrizio Romano say the addition of 22-year-old left-back Tyrell Malacia is nearly official.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Bundesliga side Bayern Munich and Serie A club Napoli are among the clubs who have interest. Paris Saint-Germain, the club where Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar play, are not currently interested in pursuing the Portuguese star this window, reports Ornstein.

Ronaldo led United with 18 goals in 30 Premier League games last season. He also deposited six goals in seven Champions League appearances, but Atletico Madrid eliminated his side 2-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16.

It was his first year back with the club since 2009, when he left for Real Madrid in a transfer worth $103 million, according to Transfermarkt. Juventus then acquired him in 2018 for a fee worth $128.7 million before he returned to Old Trafford last year for $16.5 million.